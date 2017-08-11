Roanoke emergency crews respond to fire near in North County area

Roanoke County firefighters put out a fire in a large commercial building on the 5600 block of Airport Road. Crews found a wall fire last night within a building currently undergoing renovation. The cause is under investigation.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: [Crews] responded at about 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 10, 2017 to the 5600 block of Airport Road in the North County area for a commercial fire alarm. The Emergency Communications Center also received an additional call from inside the building reporting visible smoke and the smell of smoke. First

arriving units did find a light haze of smoke and the smell of smoke. They also discovered that the building is under renovation currently. The building is a large commercial type structure. After investigation to determine the source of the smoke, it was determined that there was an active fire in the wall. Due to a large amount of smoke in the building a hole was cut in the roof to allow the smoke to ventilate. The fire was marked under control at about 8 p.m. However units are remaining on the scene for overhaul operations and continued ventilation of the building. Roanoke County units responding were a ladder and wagon from Hollins Station #5, a wagon from North County Station #1, an air truck from Fort Lewis Station #9 as well as a ladder truck and an engine from the City of Roanoke Fire and EMS. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is also on scene to investigate a cause.