Roanoke County teenage girl missing

From Roanoke County: The Roanoke County Police Department is asking for help in locating a child who has been reported missing. Deandra Carico is a 13-year old, black female, 5’2″ tall, approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen near her home in south Roanoke County wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants, and black and red shoes. Ms. Carico is a Hidden Valley Middle School student. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.