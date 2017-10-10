Roanoke County police searching for attempted Burger King robbery suspect

Roanoke County Police are looking for the suspect who attempted to rob the Burger King on Williamson Road. Authorities say he entered through the back door last night around 11 and pointed a gun at employees, demanding money. He’s described as a black man wearing black pants, black jackets and a ski mask.

From Roanoke County Police Department: On 10/09/2017 at 10:41pm the Roanoke County Police Department responded to the Burger King at 7121 Williamson Rd. A black male wearing black pants, black jackets and a ski mask entered through the back door. Suspect pointed a firearm at employees and demanded money. Employees responded “no” and the Suspect fled out the back door into the wood line behind the business. The department is asking for anyone with information to contact Det. C. Torzewski at 540-777-4705.