Roanoke County police investigating credit card fraud

From a Roanoke County Police Department News Release: Roanoke County Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a felony credit card fraud, in which the suspect utilized a cloned credit card at a convenience store in the 4000 block of Electric Rd. The incident occurred on 8/17/2017. The suspect is described as a tall, slender, medium-complected male with a beard. He arrived and left in a light colored compact sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla or Toyota Camry. The suspect may also be related to other credit card fraud incidents that have occurred in Roanoke County. Photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle are attached. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Roanoke County Police, 540-562-3265.