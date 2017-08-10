Roanoke County police have robbery suspect in custody

August 10th, 2017 | Written by:

Roanoke County Police say a suspect is in custody for breaking into a motel room, robbing the victim of an iPad and money. It happened early yesterday on the 8100 block of Plantation Road by Interstate 81. Police say 53-year-old Luis Lugo also broke into a car there and stole a wallet and credit cards.

From Roanoke County Police: On 08/9/17 Roanoke County Police responded to a robbery in the 8100 block of Plantation Rd. Police were notified that the suspect had forced entry into a room, assaulted the victim and robbed the victim of an iPad and money. The suspect also broke into a vehicle and stole several items including
a wallet with credit cards. The credit cards were used a short time later. A description was aired of the suspect and a responding officer located the suspect walking along Interstate 81. The suspect identified as Luis Lugo was
arrested and is currently held pending bond at the Roanoke County Jail.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test