Roanoke County police have robbery suspect in custody

Roanoke County Police say a suspect is in custody for breaking into a motel room, robbing the victim of an iPad and money. It happened early yesterday on the 8100 block of Plantation Road by Interstate 81. Police say 53-year-old Luis Lugo also broke into a car there and stole a wallet and credit cards.

