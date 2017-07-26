Roanoke County fire officials cite cause for dumpster fire

Roanoke County fire officials say downed power lines started yesterday’s unusual fire between the rear of Fink’s Jewelers and North Cross School. Investigators say the lines ignited a row of evergreens between the two, and an ember from the burning trees started a smoldering fire in a nearby dumpster. No structural damage reported, and no one was hurt.

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: Update: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal has determined that downed power lines between Fink’s and North Cross School ignited a row of about 8-9 evergreen trees. An ember from the burning trees caused a minor, moldering type dumpster fire in the same area. Fink’s Jewelers had some ash from the burning trees to land on the roof of their building but no actual damage was found. Fink’s is currently without power along with some other businesses in the area. AEP is on scene. (Roanoke County, VA—July 25, 2017) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 2:50 p.m., on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 to the 3500 block of Electric Road in the Cave Spring area

for the report of a commercial structure fire. First arriving crews did find flames showing from some trees located between Fink’s Jewelers and North Cross School. There was also a dumpster fire in the same general area. Power lines are also down in that area. Crews from Cave Spring, Back Creek, and Clearbrook responded to the fire. There were no injuries. The fire was marked under control at 2:57 p.m. and units began to clear the call at about 3:30 p.m. The row of trees has sustained damage and Fink’s appears to have some minor damage to the roof as well. The fire marshal’s office is on scene to investigate a cause.