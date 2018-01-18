Roanoke Co. to host meeting on proposed pipeline construction

From Roanoke County: Roanoke County staff will host a community meeting about the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline project. The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 25 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Cave Spring High School (3712 Chaparral Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Though the project has not met final federal approvals needed to begin construction, in recent court filings, MVP has indicated its desire to begin construction as early as February 1. As a result, County staff has been preparing for its role during a construction phase. County staff will provide a presentation to include information related to public safety, communications and public expectations. Following the presentation, staff will answer questions. The community meeting is not a public hearing to debate the merits of the project; rather, it is to provide citizens with an understanding of the construction process, expectations of Police and Fire & Rescue personnel, and the means for citizens to contact staff with questions.