Roanoke Co. house fire leaves elderly woman displaced

From News Release : Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, December 17, 2017 to the 8500 block of Summer View Drive in the Hollins area for the report of a structure fire. First arriving crews did find smoke showing from the rear of the house. Crews from Hollins, and North County, responded to the fire. There were no injuries. The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes. There is 1, elderly female occupant of the home who was at home at the time of the fire. One dog was rescued from inside the house. The fire was mostly confined to the area of the washer and dryer, however there is smoke and water damage throughout the home. The fire marshal’s office has determined the fire to be accidental and the damages to be approximately $5,000. The female occupant of the home will be displaced and is staying with family in the area.