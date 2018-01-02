Roanoke City tax property assessments could rise around 3%

January 2nd, 2018 | Written by:

Ray Ferris

In Roanoke City the average property tax hike proposed for the next fiscal year is just over 3 percent.  (2.57% for single family homes, commercial is up 3.68% from last year). That was revealed at a City Council session this morning. While that means more property owners will pay higher taxes when the new fiscal year starts it also means their real estate has a higher assessed value. Notices went out today; there is an appeals process for those that do not agree with their assessment. Councilman Ray Ferris saw the positive side:

1-2 Real estate-Ferris-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test