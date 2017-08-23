Roanoke city leaders shelf decision on “caretaker’s cabin” in Fishburn Park

Roanoke City Council decided to delay action on the proposed sale of the “caretaker’s cottage” in Fishburn Park. Some council members said they want more time to gather information and go over the contract. The buyer Lora Katz is a member of the Roanoke Planning Commission. Under the contract, Katz would buy the house and 1.4 acres of land for 10 dollars… but be required to invest 135-thousand dollars in renovations. The council plans to revisit the issue again next month.

8-23 Fishburn Park WEB Wrap 1