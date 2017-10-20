VTC biomedical research center construction to officially begin Tuesday

Governor McAuliffe plans to join Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic leaders Tuesday in Roanoke. They’ll officially announce the start of construction to expand biomedical research at the Riverside medical complex. Local and state leaders say this expansion will create many high-paying jobs and greatly increase Virginia Tech’s presence in the Roanoke Valley.

From Governor McAuliffe’s Office: Gov. Terry McAuliffe will join Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Carilion Clinic President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Howell Agee Tuesday to officially announce the beginning of construction of a new facility to expand biomedical research on the Virginia Tech Carilion Health Sciences and Technology campus in Roanoke. Known as the Virginia Tech Carilion Biomedical Research Expansion, the 139,000-gross-square-foot building will add to the interdisciplinary research efforts of the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute and Carilion Clinic while serving as a model facility for experiential learning.