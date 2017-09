A Roanoke animal shelter is expecting more rounds of stray animals to be brought here from Texas and Florida, where Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have affected many four-legged lives. Angels of Assisi is part of the Humane Society of the U.S. emergency placement service, and officials expect animals to keep arriving for up to one year. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

09-13 Animals-Hurricanes Wrap1-WEB