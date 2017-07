Ridership is up almost 3%t so far this year at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, and airport officials say that can greatly assist their efforts to increase flights and destinations — and see local airfares go down. They say airlines take notice when the passenger count increases, and that boosts the chances of more flights and lower prices. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

