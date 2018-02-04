Road conditions improve, refreezing a concern Monday morning

From VDOT: SALEM – With precipitation ending, warmer temperatures and the efforts of equipment operators have improved road conditions throughout southwest Virginia.

Interstates roads (I-77, I-81 and I-581) and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) are mostly clear with isolated slick spots.

Most secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) are also in minor condition, which means they mostly clear with isolated slick spots.

There are secondary roads in Botetourt and Roanoke counties still covered with ice or snow. Equipment operators will continue to plow or treat these routes this afternoon and tonight.

Temperatures falling below freezing just before dawn Monday morning could cause any moisture on roads to refreeze, so drivers should watch for icy spots in the early morning hours and for Monday’s commute.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.