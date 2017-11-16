Review: Poor communication hampered Charlottesville response

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A review commissioned by Virginia officials found poor communication between state and local responders during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville led to confusion about the “rules of engagement” with protesters.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police conducted the review for a state task force convened after the August violence. Jim Baker, a consultant with the association, presented the findings Wednesday.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch , Baker said state and local police had separate response plans, which should have been unified.

Though the review cites confusion about the “rules of engagement,” it doesn’t address what they entailed. Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran says that’s outside the scope of the state’s work.

Both rally attendees and counter-protesters have criticized the law enforcement response as too restrained.