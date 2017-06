The non-profit Restoration Housing is taking on its second project in Roanoke’s West End – a house on Patterson Avenue built in 1900 that needs lots of work. Isabel Thornton says the goal is to turn it into affordable, dignified rental housing. The first project for Restoration Housing – a two-family property on Day Avenue – is now fully renovated and rented says Thornton.

