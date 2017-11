The Roanoke Rescue Mission is making it as easy as possible for you to drop off a homemade pie today that will be served at tomorrow’s Thanksgiving dinner. They have two “pie guys” stationed at a tent in front of the mission allowing you to drive up with your baked donation:

Spokesperson Tracy Altizer says the “pie guys” are members of the Rescue Mission’s recovery program, and they will be accepting pies until 5:00 this afternoon.