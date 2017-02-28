Rescue Mission gets donated fitness equipment

February 28th, 2017

The Roanoke Rescue Mission is the new home for 18 pieces of strength-training equipment donated by Carilion Wellness – formerly the RAC. YMCA staff members will come to the Rescue Mission once a month to train guests there on using the equipment properly; the donated equipment was split between facilities for men and women. Carilion will also provide health screenings.Bud Grey is the Vice-President of Wellness for Carilion – he says it was a joint project with the YMCA:

2-28 Grey for Web-WEB

 

 

