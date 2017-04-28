Republican candidate wants rival deposed over email

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Virginia wants a rival deposed in a bitter fight over an anonymous email alleging an adulterous relationship.The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports an attorney for state Sen. Bryce Reeves is asking a judge to allow state Sen. Jill Vogel and her husband be deposed by May 24. Reeves has previously said there is strong evidence the Vogels, or someone at their direction, sent an email to state Republicans alleging Reeves was having an affair with a campaign staffer.Vogel has denied any connection to the email and said in court filings that Reeves is trying to abuse the legal process.The lieutenant governor is a largely ceremonial position often used as a springboard to run for governor.The Republican primary is June 13.