Report: credit newcomers pay 84% more for Virginia auto insurance than excellent credit drivers

A new report shows that auto insurance rates in Virginia are 84% higher on average for buyers without credit scores than for buyers with excellent credit — a higher difference than the national average. The difference mainly affects credit newcomers, typically recent college grads or someone with no bank account history. The report comes from the free-credit-score website Wallet Hub. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here to see the full WalletHub report.