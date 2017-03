Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul said at an event today that he will no longer accept any special interest Political Action Committee money as he campaigns for reelection in the 11th district this November. Rasoul said accepting PAC money – or funds from registered lobbyists – can prevent legislators from looking at issues objectively. He made his announcement in downtown Roanoke at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial

