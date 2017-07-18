Rasoul wants more study on pipeline, impacts on water

July 18th, 2017

Delegate Sam Rasoul held a news conference today overlooking the Roanoke River – and said the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality should suspend the official comment period and any public hearings until all the facts are gathered, related to any impacts on groundwater if the Mountain Valley Pipeline were to be approved and built. Rasoul called for more study on how sediment from pipeline construction would impact the Roanoke River; he also wants a survey conducted within one-thousand feet on both sides of the natural gas pipeline route to determine any effects on water sources.

