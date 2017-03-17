Railyard Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek glad to be home again

The Roanoke Railyard Dawgs were away from home for a month and didn’t fare too well on the road – but they return to the Berglund Center tonight still holding on to that last playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings. After two home games this weekend against the Peoria Rivermen, the team that trails Roanoke by one point in the playoff chase – Columbus – is in town next weekend. Sam Ftorek is the Dawgs head coach; WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with him yesterday:

