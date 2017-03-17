Railyard Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek glad to be home again

March 17th, 2017 | Written by:

The Roanoke Railyard Dawgs were away from home for a month and didn’t fare too well on the road – but they return to the Berglund Center tonight still holding on to that last playoff spot in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings.  After two home games this weekend against the Peoria Rivermen, the team that trails Roanoke by one point in the playoff chase – Columbus – is in town next weekend. Sam Ftorek is the Dawgs head coach; WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with him yesterday:

3-16 Sam Ftorek-WEB

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test