The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs pro hockey team returns next month with a training camp and then the season opener on October 20th. Once again the club will have to work around the lack of practice time at the Berglund Center – the only sheet of ice in Roanoke. Several efforts to build a dedicated ice rink in recent years haven’t come to fruition at this point. Head coach Sam Ftorek was live in-studio on WFIR this morning:

9-14 Sam Ftorek In Studio-WEB