Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek on 7-game homestand

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are back on home ice tomorrow night at the Berglund Center to begin a 7 game home stand. Head coach Sam Ftorek says the Dawgs are not looking at it collectively. Roanoke is 1-and-1 so far in its second Southern Professional Hockey League season – losing at home two weeks ago but winning on the road in Macon, Georgia last weekend after a long bus ride. Hear an extended conversation below with Ftorek and WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

11-1 Sam Ftorek-WEB