Rail Yard Dawgs are a partner for new Lancerlot ice rink

By next fall there should be a dedicated sheet of ice once again in the Roanoke Valley – this time at the Lancerlot in Vinton, which once had ice and a minor league hockey team before the roof caved in during a snowstorm. The “Penalty Box Partners LLC” group includes 9 local owners – and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey team. Mickey Gray is the Dawgs general manager; he says the Dawgs home ice – the Berglund Center – is often booked for other events early in the year. A home for local youth and adult rec. hockey leagues – and public skating sessions – is envisioned as the main focus for the resurrected Lancerlot ice rink.

1-22 Gray-Lancerlot-WEB