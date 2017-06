The primary is over and now the campaign for Governor begins in earnest. Ed Gillespie is the Republican nominee; he will battle the current Democratic Lt. Governor – Ralph Northam – in November. Appearing live on WFIR this morning political analyst Bob Denton says this election will also be about President Trump. You can hear the complete interview with Denton about yesterday’s primary on the WFIR below:

