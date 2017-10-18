Quinnipiac Poll: Northam has 14% edge over Gillespie

A dramatically different result from the just-released Quinnipiac University poll on the Governor’s race; their survey of 1,100 likely Virginia voters gives Democrat Ralph Northam a 14 point edge over Republican Ed Gillespie, 53 to 39 per cent. That’s in contrast to three other polls released yesterday that ranged anywhere from a six-point lead for Northam to a one-point edge for Gillespie. The Quinnipiac poll has Libertarian Party candidate Cliff Hyra with two percent support.

