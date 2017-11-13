Provisional ballot counting begins for key state races

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Election officials in Virginia will be counting provisional ballots from last week’s election. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the provisional ballot count starts Monday and could determine which political party controls the House of Delegates. For instance, the count could affect the outcome in the 94th District. Republican Del. David E. Yancey of Newport News is holding onto a 13-vote lead over Democrat Shelly Simonds. The district is one of three House races crucial to the GOP maintaining a 51-49 edge. The Republican Party had a 32-seat majority before voting ended on Tuesday. Democrats made a filing in court Thursday in Newport News to get a list of rejected absentee ballots and the reasons they were rejected. A hearing before a judge Thursday will be continued Monday.

