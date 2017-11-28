Prevention Council gets grant to combat opiate addiction

November 28th, 2017 | Written by:

Foundation for Roanoke Valley announced a $70,000 grant this morning for the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, which is spearheading a new coalition called Urgent Love that will provide resources for those dealing with opioid addiction. The coalition will work within a 26-county region to highlight resources for those dealing with addiction. The UrgentLovedot.org website will include video testimonials from people battling addiction – and from family members. Walt Boyle helped create the online-based Urgent Love:

11-28 Urgent Love#1-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test