An increasingly popular park and ride lot will have fewer spaces available until sometime this fall. A project is under way to more than double the number of spaces at the Hanging Rock park and ride lot at Exit 140 off I-81. But for now, dozens of the current spaces are now off-limits. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

Click here for full VDOT information on the park and ride lot project