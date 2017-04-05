POLL: Virginians support government action on environment; Oppose rollback of protections

From Wason Center : Newport News, VA -Virginia voters want continued action on environmental policy from both the state and federal governments and they strongly oppose rolling back clean air and clean water laws, according to a survey conducted for the Virginia Environmental Endowment by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University. Voters strongly support continuing the multi-state effort to clean up the Chesapeake Bay, and support continued state-level actions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, even if federal requirements are curtailed. Water quality tops voters’ environmental concerns, and they worry the state is doing too little on contamination of tap water and adequacy of drinking water supplies. Virginians surveyed say the state’s natural environment is important to them personally, and they want it to be important to public officials and the next governor. They do not generally see a conflict between the environment and the economy. They favor the environment if forced to make a choice, and they think enforcement of environmental laws and regulations can occur simultaneously with economic growth. Overall, voters gave Virginia’s environment a B, a new high in the gradual improvement since 1997, when voters awarded a C in the first such poll sponsored by the Virginia Environmental Endowment. “Three conclusions from this survey are especially encouraging,” said Joseph H. Maroon, executive director of the Virginia Environmental Endowment. “Virginia voters value the Commonwealth’s natural environment, they recognize the progress of the past 20 years and they see that the job isn’t finished.” “Lawmakers and candidates at every level should take note,” said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center. “By overwhelming numbers, voters say they want continuing action on environmental progress.” The survey results are based on interviews of 826 registered Virginia voters conducted Jan. 29-Feb. 12, 2017. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.7%. The full survey and analysis are attached.