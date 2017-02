It’s a really early poll, but Quinnipiac University says if either one of two well-known women would challenge Senator Kaine in 2018, both would start well behind – even among women. The poll shows Kaine holding close to 20% margins right now over talk show host Laura Ingraham and businesswoman Carly Fiorina, and among women, the margin is 23% in either race.

Click here for full poll results and methodology.