Poll: Dem leads Republican in Virginia governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ A new poll shows Democrat Ralph Northam leading Republican Ed Gillespie in Virginia’s race for governor. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Northam has a 5-point lead over Gillespie in the new poll by Virginia Commonwealth University. The telephone poll was conducted by VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs from July 17 to 25. It showed that 42 percent of likely voters supported Northam compared to 37 percent in favor of Gillespie. In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax was ahead with 43 percent of likely voters compared to Republican Jill Vogel’s 38 percent. For attorney general, Democratic incumbent Mark Herring drew support from 45 percent of those polled compared to 39 percent for Republican John Adams.