Police: Woman jumps from a bridge in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a 60-year-old woman who leaped from a bridge in Virginia has survived. The Free Lance-Star reports the woman jumped from the Falmouth Bridge and landed in the Rappahannock River on Saturday. The woman was removed from the water by two citizens. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman 1st Lt. Eric Quinn says they received a call about the jump at 12:37 p.m. Quinn says the woman was despondent when rescue crews from Stafford and Fredericksburg reached her. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details have not been released.