UPDATE: US 220 to be blocked south of Clearbrook Walmart at 7:00 pm

UPDATE: Police now say the closure will begin at 7:00 pm, and the evening commute will not be impacted.

From Roanoke County Police: Police will be assisting AEP with an emergency pole repair this evening starting around 4:30 pm. This emergency repair will require both Northbound and Southbound Franklin Road to be closed near Yellow Mountain Road. This will severely impact the evening commute and alternative routes should be sought. The impact should be limited to an hour, however if unexpected issues arise the closure could last longer.