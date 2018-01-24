Police seek two for Roanoke armed robbery

Roanoke Police are looking for two men who held up a southwest convenience store Monday night. Police say both were armed when they entered the Sakina Food Mart at 13th and Chapman and took money from the cash register before running off.

From Roanoke City Police: On January 22, 2018 at 7:23 pm Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 400 block of 13th Street SW, the Sakina Food Mart, to investigate a robbery. Two suspects came in the store. Both suspects were armed with what appeared to be handguns and took money from the cash register. After taking the money, both of them ran out of the store. The store clerk was not hurt during the incident. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.