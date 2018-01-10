Police seek suspect in Roanoke Co. armed robbery

January 10th, 2018 | Written by:

There’s been an armed robbery at the Mount Pleasant Quick Mart in Roanoke County. Police received reports of the incident last night that a white man in a black hoodie, black mask, jeans and sneakers brandished a semi-automatic firearm at the clerk. The suspect fled the store on Jae Valley Road with an unknown amount of cash, according to a news release. No arrests have been made.

From Roanoke County Police: On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at approximately 2153 hours, officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Quick Mart in the 2900 block of Jae Valley Road in reference to an armed robbery. Information was received that a white male subject entered the store wearing a black hoodie, black mask, jeans, and black sneakers and brandished a semi-automatic firearm at the clerk.  The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of assorted U.S. currency. No arrests have been made and anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test