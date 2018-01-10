Police seek suspect in Roanoke Co. armed robbery

There’s been an armed robbery at the Mount Pleasant Quick Mart in Roanoke County. Police received reports of the incident last night that a white man in a black hoodie, black mask, jeans and sneakers brandished a semi-automatic firearm at the clerk. The suspect fled the store on Jae Valley Road with an unknown amount of cash, according to a news release. No arrests have been made.

From Roanoke County Police: On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at approximately 2153 hours, officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Quick Mart in the 2900 block of Jae Valley Road in reference to an armed robbery. Information was received that a white male subject entered the store wearing a black hoodie, black mask, jeans, and black sneakers and brandished a semi-automatic firearm at the clerk. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of assorted U.S. currency. No arrests have been made and anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.