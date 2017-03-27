Police search for suspect in connection with bank robbery

Roanoke Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Hometown Bank on Franklin Road. Authorities say the incident took place around 1 p.m. Saturday when the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money after handing one of the tellers a note. Investigators do not know if the suspect is a man or woman but say the suspect is 5’8 and wore a hooded jacket, glasses, with cloth covering their face. If you have any information about the incident you are encouraged to contact police.