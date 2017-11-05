Police say students found substitute teacher drunk at desk

November 5th, 2017

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A substitute teacher at a northern Virginia school has been charged with being drunk in public after police say students found him passed out at a desk. Local media reported Friday that 24-year-old Konbeh Koroma of Springfield was filling in for an art teacher who taught grades 10-12 at a Fairfax County public school. Fairfax County police say students noticed Koroma unresponsive and tried to wake him up. Police say a school resource officer responded and determined Koroma was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to an adult detention center. A Fairfax County schools spokesman tells WTOP Koroma has been dismissed from his position. A phone number listed for Koroma was disconnected. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

