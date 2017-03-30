Police pursue stolen car; abducted woman found inside it

Vinton Police say a high-speed chase overnight involved a car stolen in Maryland — and an 18-year-old woman who had been abducted was in that vehicle. Police say the pursuit began when a car sped away from a traffic stop and ended in western Bedford County when the car crashed into a State Police vehicle. Officials say two people face charges: the driver, 18-year-old Joshua Wood of Roanoke, and a passenger, 18-year-old Anthony Reynolds of Bedford. Police say their relationship with the abducted woman in the car is not yet clear.

Vinton, VA – On March 29, 2017 at 20:18 hrs, a patrol officer with the Vinton Police Department initiated a traffic stop involving a silver Honda sedan near the intersection of Elm St. and Gunn Ave. in the Town of Vinton. As the officer exited his patrol vehicle to approach the driver, the suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The fleeing driver rapidly turned around and nearly struck the Vinton officer before traveling east on

Washington Avenue. When the fleeing vehicle entered Bedford County on Hardy Rd., the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Maryland.

The pursuit then continued to Turner Branch Rd in Bedford County. At that point, a Virginia State Police Trooper entered the pursuit. The suspect driver then turned onto Goodview Rd. Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputies then successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the Goodview Grocery, which deflated at least two of the suspect’s tires; however, the suspect continued to flee. The pursuit terminated when the suspect vehicle collided with a Virginia State Trooper on Jordantown Rd. The State Trooper was not injured. A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy was also briefly involved as the pursuit crossed jurisdictional boundaries.

The driver has been identified as 18 year old Joshua Montgomery Wood of Broad Street in Roanoke. He has been charged with Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Possession of a Concealed Firearm, and the Abduction of an 18 year old woman who was in the stolen vehicle with Mr. Wood.

Additionally, 18 year old Anthony Edwin Reynolds of Short Street in Bedford was with Mr. Wood during the pursuit. Mr. Reynolds was also arrested on charges related to the stolen vehicle. Both suspects are being held without bond in the Roanoke County Jail. The relationship, if any, between the suspects and the 18 year old woman is not know at this time.

Vinton Police Chief Tom Foster stated, “Police pursuits are sometimes a necessary component to policing in our society. When properly monitored and managed, they can be effective in safely apprehending fleeing suspects. In this case, through outstanding multijurisdictional cooperation and communication, a young woman who was being held against her will was safely recovered.” The Vinton Police Department wishes to thank the dedicated emergency communications dispatchers from all of the involved agencies who helped coordinate the law enforcement response.

The Vinton Police Department also wishes to thank the Virginia State Police, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. Chief Foster states there is no known connection between the pursuit and abduction, and the March 27 homicide investigation being conducted by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.