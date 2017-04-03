UPDATE: police identify man subdued at weekend traffic stop

Roanoke County police have identified the person who was subdued after allegedly firing a handgun at weekend traffic stop. Officials say 36-year-old Kyle Waldron of Salem faces charges that include assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Police say they fired beanbags to subdue Waldron after stopping him Saturday night along Electric Road in the Oak Grove area.

UPDATED April 3: Here is an update to the incident on Electric Road that occurred late Saturday evening.Kyle David Waldron, 36, of Salem, was charged with the following: Assault and battery on law enforcement officer (felony). Brandishing firearm (misdemeanor). Reckless handling of firearm (misdemeanor).

PREVIOUSLY: On April 1, at approximately 11:30pm, a Roanoke County Police Officer observed a vehicle travelling Northbound on Electric Road. The Officer stopped the vehicle in the 2300 Block of Electric Road for suspicion of DUI. As the Officer approached the driver, he observed the subject holding a firearm. The subject then pointed the firearm at the Officer. The Officer retreated to a position of cover while giving commands to drop the weapon. Multiple Officers arrived and attempted contact with the subject who was then holding the firearm to his own head. After repeated attempts to communicate with the subject failed, Roanoke County SWAT responded. While sitting in the vehicle, the driver fired a single round from the handgun striking himself in the upper leg. He then attempted to exit the vehicle and as he did so, he dropped the handgun onto the ground. As he reached for the handgun, An Officer deployed two beanbag rounds with both striking the subject and he fell to the ground. The subject was then taken into custody without further incident at approximately 1:30 am on April 2. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by ambulance.