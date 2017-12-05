Police: man who died was lying on Roanoke street when struck

Roanoke Police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle last night, but he was lying on the roadway when he was hit. Officials say 51-year-old James Rose of Roanoke was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Rose was struck near Old Stevens Road and Troutland Avenue around 8:00 last night, and no charges have been placed against the driver.

From Roanoke City Police: On December 4, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Roanoke Police were dispatched to Old Stevens Road and Troutland Avenue N.W. to investigate a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian has been identified as James Edward Rose, age 51 of Roanoke, Va. Rose was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire and EMS. After arriving at the hospital Rose was pronounced dead. The investigation at this point reveals that Rose was lying in the roadway when he was struck the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle called 911 and has been cooperative with the investigation. No charges have been placed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.