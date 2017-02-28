Police: man found dead in yard holding knife

From Roanoke Police: On February 27, 2017 at 6:48 a.m. Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Daleton Avenue NE to investigate a report of a person down in a yard. Officers observed that the individual had a wound to his upper body and was holding a knife. Emergency responders from Roanoke Fire EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as Brandon Dale Meador, age 28, of Roanoke. Officers collected potential evidence, interviewed neighbors, and are attempting to develop a time line of the activities of Meador prior to his death. An autopsy was performed this morning at the Medical Examiner’s Office and a manner of death has not been determined. The incident is a death investigation and is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

