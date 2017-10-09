Police: man expected to meet woman, but instead, he was robbed

Roanoke County Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in late September near Cave Spring Corner. Police say a man contacted a woman through social media and was planning to meet her late at night, but once he got there, two men approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. Officers say this was a targeted event, and there is no apparent threat to the general public.

From Roanoke County Police: On 09/28/17 the male victim contacted a woman via a social media account and was planning to meet her. When he arrived at the location, he was approached by two men who robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects are described as a white female, mid-20s with long dark hair; a black male, mid-30s, approximately 5’10” with slim build; and a black male, late 20s, approximately 5’11” with heavy build. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle. This was a targeted event and police believe there is no threat to residents in the area or the general public. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-777-8641.