Police: hotel employees lock selves in office to thwart attempted holdup

Roanoke City police report an attempted robbery last night at the Holiday Inn Express on Gainsboro Road Northwest. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at two employees who locked themselves in the hotel office and called the police. The suspect took off without any money and the employees were not hurt.

From Roanoke Police: On January 16, 2018 at 8:47 pm, Roanoke Police responded to the 800 block of Gainsboro Road NW, the Holiday Inn Express, to investigate a report of an attempted robbery. When confronted by the suspect, two hotel employees locked themselves in the hotel office and called police. At one point the suspect pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the employees. Unable to gain entry into the office, the suspect ran away on foot. The suspect was described as white [unknown on male or female since the suspect covered his/her face], medium build, and between 5’7″ to 5’10” in height. The hotel employees were not hurt. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.