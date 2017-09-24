Police: alcohol believed a factor in fatal Floyd Co. crash

State Police say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor to a fatal accident in the Indian Valley area of Floyd County. Troopers say a car left Duncans Chapel Road Friday evening and struck several trees. Police say 18-year-old Morgan Phillips was a passenger and was not wearing a seat belt — he died at the scene. Police say charges are pending against the driver, 21-year-old Zachary Quesenberry. Troopers say Quesenberry was wearing a seat belt and is under hospital treatment for his injuries.

SALEM, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper T. A. Mackian is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on September 22, 2017, at 7:20 p.m. on Route 730, one tenth of a mile south of Route 749 in Floyd County. A 2004 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Route 730, when the vehicle ran off the left side of roadway. The vehicle then crossed the roadway to the right side and struck the several trees. The 2004 Chevrolet was driven by Zachary Jonah Todd Quesenberry, 21, of Willis, Va. Mr. Quesenberry was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. The passenger, Morgan Daniel Phillips, 18, of Indian Valley, Va, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Virginia State Police reconstruction was called to assist at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash and charges are pending.