Police: alcohol appears to be a factor in teen’s ATV fatal accident

State Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a holiday weekend ATV crash that killed a Bedford teen. Troopers say 17-year-old Joseph Jackson lost control of his ATV Saturday morning on Sweet Hollow Road and struck a tree. Police say Jackson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

From Virginia State Police: Trooper A. B. Absher responded to a fatal ATV crash on Sweet Hollow Road, at 5:00 a.m. on May 27, 2017. The 2003 Artic Cat 500 ATV was traveling on a gravel road when the driver, Joseph Jackson, 17, of Bedford, lost control striking a tree. Mr. Jackson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.