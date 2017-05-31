Police: alcohol appears to be a factor in teen’s ATV fatal accident

May 31st, 2017 | Written by:

State Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a holiday weekend ATV crash that killed a Bedford teen. Troopers say 17-year-old Joseph Jackson   lost control of his ATV Saturday morning on Sweet Hollow Road and struck a tree. Police say Jackson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

From Virginia State Police: Trooper A. B. Absher responded to a fatal ATV crash on Sweet Hollow Road, at 5:00 a.m. on May 27, 2017.  The 2003 Artic Cat 500 ATV was traveling on a gravel road when the driver, Joseph Jackson, 17, of Bedford, lost control striking a tree.  Mr. Jackson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.  Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test