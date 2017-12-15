Police: after store is held up, clerk takes cash for himself

Roanoke Police are looking for the person who held up a grocery store — and they have arrested the store clerk for helping himself to money that was not handed over to the gunman. Police say the robbery occurred last night at Big Lick Grocery on Tazewell Avenue SE. Investigators say surveillance video then shows 43-year-old Terry Hopson, Junior removing more cash from the register and stuffing it in a pocket.

From Roanoke City Police: – On December 14, 2017 at 8:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Tazewell Avenue SE, Big Lick Grocery, to investigate a robbery. The suspect came in the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. After getting the money the suspect ran away on foot. The clerk was not hurt. Officers set up a perimeter around the area of the store following the robbery but did not find the suspect. As officers carefully reviewed surveillance video of the robbery, they saw that the clerk, Terry Hopson Jr., age 43, of Roanoke removed additional cash from the register after the suspect had left and put the money in his back pocket. Hopson was arrested for embezzlement and taken to the Roanoke City Jail. Anyone with information is encouraged to call our tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing.