Photos: Bedford Police seek women for using counterfeit $100 bills

Bedford Town Police are looking for two women believed to have used phony $100 bills to purchase merchandise at Bedford’s Walmart store. Police say it happened more than three weeks ago, and they hope surveillance photos of the pair and the car they used will help nab them.

The Town of Bedford Police Department is seeking information on the following individuals and vehicle (white sedan possibly Chrysler or Dodge product) regarding a fraudulent transaction at the Bedford Walmart. Two females entered the Bedford Walmart April 2, 2017 and leaving at 5:05 pm; after they selected merchandise and paid with counterfeit $100 bills. Video surveillance shows the females leaving in a white sedan as pictured . Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects or on the owner of this vehicle is asked to contact Investigator Blackford at (540) 587-6016 with the Town of Bedford Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.